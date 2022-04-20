Lucknow Beautified Ahead Of PM's Visit

Lucknow: The city of Nawabs is being decked up ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for the ground breaking ceremony and other programmes of the Union Urban development ministry in the state capital on July 28-29.

However, there has a slight change in the itinerary of the Prime Minister, who was earlier scheduled to have a night stay at the Raj Bhavan on July 28. He would now visit twice on subsequent days to attend the function at the same place. Official sources here on Tuesday said that the PM will come on Saturday at 1630 hrs and after attending the Union urban development ministry function at the Indira Gandhi Prathisthan, fly back to Delhi at 1830 hrs.

The PM will again some on Sunday from New Delhi at around 1130 hrs and after attending the Ground Breaking ceremony of the state industry department and a lunch with the top industrialists of the country will return at around 1430 hrs.

Mr Modi is expected to lay foundation for around 74 projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore during the programme to be held at the Indira Gandhi Prasthisthan in the presence of several eminent industrialists like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Kumar Manglam Birla, Shiv Nadar, and several others. Meanwhile, in view of the PM's visit, the state capital has been decked up. LED lights on poles and facade lights on buildings and at crossings have given a new look to the trans-Gomti area. The LED lights have dotted the entire route from the Amausi airport to Indira Gandhi Pratishthan and along Shaheed Path right up to the Raj Bhawan.

All the starred hotels have been booked for the guests, while around 170 SUVs including 10 Mercedes and 25 Fortuner cars, have been arranged for the industrialists.

Municipal Commissioner Indramani Tripathi said the LED lights had been installed on 2,600 poles and facade lights put up on all the main buildings along the route. He said that the cleanliness work was being carried out in the entire city but with greater focus in zones 1, 4, 5, and 8.

Mr Tripathi said that the Horticulture department would also place flower pots on road dividers. "We have pressed into service four machines for night sweeping and deployed more than 1,000 extra workers for day sweeping," he said. The Municipal Commissioner said that they had divided each zone into four parts and a group of workers had been created with 25-30 workers. "All along the main routes the safai karmacharis will remain alert to ensure cleanliness," he added.

Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration( LESA) chief engineer Pradeep Kakkar said they had made all the arrangements for the PM's visit. "There are two 33KV substations, one at Vibhuti Khand and the other at the Mantri Awas, from where two 11KV feeders will be supplying power to Indira Gandhi Pratishthan and if one fails, there will be an automatic switch to the other," he said. All the other power stations would have extra men deployed to manage power supply. "At the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan our men will also monitor the working of the transformer to ensure that everything runs smoothly," he said. UNI