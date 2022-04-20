Lucknow Authorities Acquire 4-Star Hotels, 2 Govt Complexes For Quarantining Migrants

Lucknow: After acquiring the famous JPSI Sports complex in Noida for housing the quarantine people of Novel Coronavirus suspect in Uttar Pradesh, now the Lucknow authorities have acquired the four-starred hotels and two government complexes for housing the doctors and others there.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash has on Monday notified the acquisition of these hotels and government complexes.

In its order, the DM said that two government hospitals in Lucknow -- Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and SGPGI had requested the government to take control of hotels so that the doctors and paramedical staff treating the positive Coronavirus patients could be isolated after their routine duty.

So in this regards the Lucknow authorities have acquired Hotel Hayat and Fairfield Marriot for Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital while hotel Pickadally and Hotel Lemon Tree have been acquired for SGPGI.

The order also says that as these hotels are not occupied due to lockdown hence the payment of the rooms and all facilities would be done as per the rate of the state estate department norms. The order says that during the period the hospitals will use all the facilities of the hotels.

Similarly, two-state government complexes-- Indira Gandhi Prathisthan and Awadh Shilp Gram in the state capital have also been acquired by the government till April 14 next for housing people during the lockdown period.

On Sunday, the state government acquired empty townships on Yamuna Expressway for rehabilitating stranded workers there.

"JPSI Sports City has been acquired to set up a shelter home for the migrant people. The people here will be provided clean beds, toilets and food," District Magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar BN Singh had confirmed. UNI



