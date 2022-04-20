    Menu
    States & UTs

    Lucknow Administration Bans Sale Of Meat, Fish In Open Areas Amid Coronavirus Threat

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: While speaking to ANI on March 05 about coronavirus health advisory, the District Magistrate (DM) of Lucknow Abhishek Prakash said, "The sale of meat, semi-cooked meat and fish has been banned in open areas in the district to ensure that coronavirus does not transmit through meat." "Hotels and restaurants have been asked to ensure cleanliness and hygiene," he added.

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in