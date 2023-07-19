Lucknow's Rumi Darwaza to reopen for Moharram processions

Lucknow: For two days during Moharram, the iconic Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow will be reopen to accommodate the movement of religious processions.

The Archaeological Survey of India had temporarily blocked traffic through the gate while repairs were made, but it will reopen on Thursday and July 26 in order to allow the 400-year-old tradition of procession during Moharram.

The Shahi Zari ka Juloos procession will go through the gate on Muharram 1th (Thursday) and the Janab-e-Qasim Ki Mahadi procession will go through the gate on Moharram 7th (July 26).

The Islamic month of Moharram will start from Thursday.

The moon for the Islamic month of Muharram was not sighted on Tuesday, as reported by Maulana Saif Abbas, president of the Shia Chand Committee.

Thus, the month of Zihazza will end on Wednesday, and the first day of Muharram will be on Thursday.

Youm-e-Ashura, the day on which Imam Hussain was martyred, will be on July 29, according to Imam Eidgah Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali of the Markazi Chand Committee.—Inputs from Agencies