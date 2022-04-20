Lucknow's Gomti Nagar railway station new design approved: RLDA

New Delhi: The Gomti Nagar Railway Station, which is being reconstructed by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), will soon be a reality as its design has been approved by the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-Delhi) with RERA registration.

The RLDA is working on the reconstruction of the Gomti Nagar Railway Station in Lucknow in partnership with NBCC on EPC mode.

RLDA's Vice Chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja said, "Gomti Nagar area in Lucknow is developing rapidly as a commercial and retail hub. The station is strategically located with excellent connectivity to other parts of the city."

Dudeja said that the commercial space being constructed for lease sale of 60 years is in the close vicinity of Hyatt Hotel and the new DLF shopping cum office plaza.

"The aim of the Gomti Nagar Railway station redevelopment project is to equip it with state-of-the-art amenities to offer convenience to commuters besides upgrading it in line with global standards and to offer commercial space for boosting economic activities in the area. The re-development will boost real estate as well as the local economy," the RLDA Vice Chairman added.

According to RLDA officials, the total construction cost is estimated to be Rs 360 crore out of which Rs 190 crore is meant for station development and Rs 170 crore for commercial development including two years maintenance.

RLDA officials said that the redevelopment involves two phases. In the first phase mandatory station development comprising station buildings, air concourse, food courts, renovation of platforms and utilities and in the second phase commercial development, including retail, basement parking and external development are being undertaken.

The redeveloped station will be equipped with amenities such as segregation of arrival and departure, basement parking, CCTV surveillance, centrally air-conditioned common spaces, an integrated building management system, treated water for horticulture use, and much more.

Gomti Nagar Railway Terminus (GTNR) is an under-construction railway terminus on the Barabanki-Lucknow Suburban Railway line in Lucknow.

The Gomti Nagar station currently has three platforms, with three more platforms being under construction.

The railways has approximately 38 acres of land at the Gomti Nagar Railway Station, of which eight acres is being utilized for both station re-development and retail and commercial development.

The property has frontage on Gomti Nagar Main Road, which further connects Shaheed Path and Pandera. On the other side, a second new entry Railway Station Terminal building is being developed as a part of the project.

Presently two commercial towers, Block R1 and Block R2 having combined built up area of 4,53,000 square feet are being offered by NBCC as a part of commercial development that will comprise retail outlets, parking etc. The average lease price is pegged at Rs 6,625 per square feet for Block R1 and Rs 5,900 per sq ft for Block R2.

The RLDA is a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways for the development of vacant railway land for commercial use in line with the objective to generate revenue by non-tariff measures.

Currently, Indian Railways has approximately 43,000 hectares of vacant land across the country and the RLDA has over 79 sites in different parts of India for leasing. The eligible developers for each will be selected through an open and transparent bidding process. —INAS