LU students demand lifting birthday celebrations restriction

Lucknow (The Hawk): Students at Lucknow University (LU) are demanding for the lifting of the ban on birthday parties on campus.

Additionally, they want the hostels' admission and leave hours to be abolished.

Rakesh Dwivedi's dismissal from his position as chief proctor is being demanded by irate students who have begun staging protests.

Both of the judgements have been labelled as dictatorial by the students.

You might remember that the LU had prohibited birthday parties after a birthday party led to a fight between two groups of students at the canteen.

The LU has also established a deadline of 8 p.m. for female hostel residents and 10 p.m. for male residents. After the deadline, hosteller entry and exit are prohibited.

Vishal Singh, president of the NSUI section, suggested that LU increase security rather than forbid students from celebrating special occasions on campus.

He claimed that restricting hostel movement was also inappropriate because the majority of students spend their nights studying in libraries.

