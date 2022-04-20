Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar takes over command of 'One Strike Corps'

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar on Monday took over as the new commander of Mathura-based 'One Strike Corps'.

The Corps is responsible for offensive operations along both Pakistan and China borders.

One Corps, popularly known as "STRIKE ONE" was raised in May 1965 to be the ultimate instrument of the decision to achieve a decisive victory, it has sounded the trumpet on several occasions, raising a clarion call to arms. The formation moved to Jhansi in May 65 before moving into Mathura in August 1965. (ANI)