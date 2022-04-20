Lt Gen Bipin Rawat named new army chief, Air Marshal Dhanoa to head Air Force

New Delhi: (UNI) Army's vice chief Lt Gen Bipin Rawat was tonight appointed new army



chief ending speculation on the matter while the government order also supersedes two other

top army generals.

According to official sources here, the government also cleared the appointment of

Air Marshal B S Dhanoa as the new chief of Air Staff.

Air Marshal Dhanoa will replace the incumbent IAF chief Air Chief Marshal

Arup Raha, who retires on December 31.

While Dhanoa's appointment is on expected lines as he is senior most official after Air

Chief Arup Raha, there could be minor controversy vis-a-vis appointment

of Lt Gen Bipin Rawat.

In rare developments, two serving generals - Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi, Eastern Army

Commander and Lt Gen P M Hariz, Southern Army Commander - have been

superseded, officials said.

The appointment of army chief ignoring seniority was last done in 1980s when Lt Gen SK

Sinha was overlooked to appoint Gen AS Vaidya.

The appointment of Army chief has been necessitated as the Army chief Gen Dalbir Singh

Suhag will also retire on December 31.

An infantry soldier Lt Gen Rawat, according to top government sources and confidential reports,

is credited for operational experience in the tough terrains of north east besides along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

The Modi government felt that under the given circumstances and especially growing tension with Pakistan, Lt Gen Rawat would be 'best suitable' for the top job among the senior Lt Generals.

Earlier in the day, clearing crucial appointments, the government appointed Anil Kumar

Dhasmana (1981 IPS officer) as Chief of external intelligence agency RAW while named Rajiv Jain, a 1980-batch of Jharkhand cadre IPS officer, as the new Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief.





UNI