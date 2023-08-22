LS Speaker justifies restoration of BJP member's expunged remarks on news portal

Udaipur: On Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla defended the decision to reinstate Nishikant Dubey's comments about the foreign funding of a news outlet into the official record of the House of Representatives. At a press conference, he stated that the Lok Sabha presiding officer has the authority to delete or restore the comments of any member in accordance with the House's rules and procedures. In answer to a question on the reinstatement of Dubey's statements in the Lok Sabha records, Birla remarked, "The person in the Chair has the right to expunge or restore remarks as per procedure."

Opposition members had protested in the Lower House of Parliament over the restoration of Dubey's remarks.

Asked about the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Lok Sabha Speaker said the matter is being examined by the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha.