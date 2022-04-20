LS Polls: Smaller Parties Rule Roost In UP

Lucknow: Small political parties are much in demand in Uttar Pradesh in this Lok Sabha polls as 'big' political parties know that a slight shift of votes can turn their apple cart.

Two days back, five small political outfits named Eklavya Samaj Party, Bharatiya Samaj Party, Navbharat Samjwadi Dal, Action Party and Ahinsa Party - names of which majority of the people might not have heard - announced their support to BJP. The importance of these parties can be gauged from the fact that BJP state president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla attended that press meet, where these parties declared their support for BJP.

''You might not have heard the names of these parties, but they are caste-based and have influence in small pockets. Their support can make our journey a bit comfortable,'' Mr Maurya told this reporters here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Peace Party led by Dr Ayub, joined hands with Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia of Shivpal Singh Yadav, on Tuesday.

BJP has also entered into an alliance with other small parties like Apna Dal (S) and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP). BJP has conceded two seats to Apna Dal (S), while the SBSP is asking for five seats.

Even in Congress, Priyanka Gandhi has stitched ties with Mahaan Dal, Jan Adhikar Party and Apna Dal (Krishna), with an aim to strengthen its caste base.

Dr SP Pandey of Dr Govind Ballabh Institute of Studies in Rural Development in Lucknow said that in a state like Uttar Pradesh, where caste is the only driving force in politics, it is an astute move by political parties to ink deals with smaller parties.

''Technically, you may call them small parties, but these have a large support base in the villages. A tilt of this caste base can turn the fortune of any party in the battle of ballots,'' he said.

Dr Pandey said that if you analyse BJP's rise in UP, the only success mantra was that it formed alliance with smaller parties. Even at the national level, it is the conglomeration of around 30 small parties. In political scenario where caste is important, such tactical alliances are must, he added. It is not only smaller parties, even castes like Kushwaha, Shakya, Kachahar, Kewat, Mallah, Nishad, Kashyap, Maurya and Rajbhar, who fall under the Most Backward Class (MBC) category, are considered politically sensitive.

Nomita P Kumar of Giri Institute of Development Studies (GIDS) said that in UP, caste is the only force that drives people to cast votes. Ignoring these castes means sure shot defeat of the party, therefore big parties go for these caste-based small parties, she added. UNI