LS Polls: RLD Denies Talks With Congress On Tie-Up

Lucknow: Choudhury Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has vehemently denied any truck with Congress in the Lok Sabha elections and reiterated that the party has already decided to have a pact with the SP-BSP Mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh.

In a fresh statement issued here on Thursday, RLD's vice-present Jayant Choudhury said that his party was working for the opposition unity to counter the BJP's anti-farmer and anti-youth policies.

"Working on this agenda, we have already prepared a strong opposition platform comprising SP-BSP and RLD combination," he said.

Choudhury cleared the air that reports of RLD talks with the Congress was not correct as it is already a part of the SP-BSP alliance.

"Choudhury Ajit Singh too has announced and given his message to the workers to work hard for the victory of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance during the Lok Sabha polls," he said.

On Wednesday, it was reported that unable to get firm assurance for the desired number of Lok Sabha seats from the BSP-SP alliance, RLD has opened channels of communication with the Congress for the possible alliance, ahead of the Assembly elections in April-May. Congress reportedly has assured ten Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Rajasthan to RLD, which is an old alliance partner of the Congress in Rajasthan. UNI