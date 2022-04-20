LS Polls: Priyanka Reaches Lucknow; To Meet Congress Workers

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached the Uttar Pradesh capital on Sunday morning to review party's preparedness for the Lok Sabha polls.

Senior Congress leaders, including state president Raj Babbar, Nasimuddin Siddique and others, welcomed Ms Vadra at the airport, after which she left for the state party headquarters to hold several round of meetings with the party leaders.

Ms Vadra, who is on a four-day visit to the state, would be meeting the assembly candidates and the coordinators of the Lok Sabha besides other leaders of eastern UP. "In the evening, she is expected to leave for Prayagraj from where she will take a three-day, 140 km long 'ganga-yatra' on a steamer boat, starting from Monday to Wednesday," sources here said.

Confusion prevails at the state party office here after the arrival of Ms Vadra, as the party leadership scrapped the list of around 400 leaders slated to meet the general secretary. "Now only a handful of leaders would be allowed to meet Ms Vadra during her visit including some leaders who had unsuccessfully contested the last Assembly polls to get the feedback of the party's base," source said.

Congress was taking all precautions to avoid any controversy after some leaders openly revolted against the state leadership during the previous meeting with her in February last.

On the other hand, the Prayagraj district authorities have given permission to Ms Vadra's river campaigning with around 25 conditions under the security of SPG.

For her river campaigning, she will start from Prayagraj on Monday morning after worshiping at Sangam and at the Hanuman temple on the river bank.

On the first day, she will meet people at Chatnag,Dumduma,-Sirsa,Kondhariya and other villages on the side of river Ganga. On the first night, she will also worship at the Vindyavasini temple at Mirzapur besides will meet carpet weavers at Bhadoi. She will have a night stay at Mirzapur.

On the second day, she will start her campaigning with offering chadar at the Maulana Ismail Chisti mazar in Mirzapur . For the entire day, she will campaign in Mirzapur by road and will hold a roadshow in the Mirzapur city in the evening. On the third and last day, Ms Vadra will reach Varanasi by steamer and will worship at several temples including Sheetala Mata temple. She is expected to go to Ramnagar where the Congress general secretary will visit the ancestral house of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. On Wednesday afternoon, she will hold meeting with several delegations and religious leaders at Assi ghat. In the evening, she will visit Dashashamedh ghat and worship at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and later, the leader is slated to join a 'Holi milan programme'. UNI