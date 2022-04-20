LS Polls: Mayawati Calls Chandrashekhar Azad A BJP 'Mole'

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP supremo Mayawati termed controversial Dalit youth leader Chandrashekhar Azad as a BJP 'mole' on Sunday.

"The BJP tried hard to help Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar join the BSP as its mole but failed in its conspiracy. It is very imperative in the national interest to dislodge autocratic, despotic anti-Dalit, OBC & minorities BJP from power. Pls ensure no vote goes waste. My Appeal," she tweeted.

The four-time state Chief Minister appealed people to vote in the Lok Sabha elections to defeat the ruling BJP which she dubbed as 'despotic, autocratic, casteist and communal'.

"With the ill-intention of dividing Dalit votes & taking advantage, the BJP has conspired to field Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar from Varanasi LS seat. This organisation was formed under BJP conspiracy & with its anti-Dalit mindset, it is now indulging in despicable politics," she further tweeted. Chandrashekhar has announced to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, the seat currently represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the lower house of Parliament. Congress general secretary and in-charge of eastern UP Priyanka Gandhi had met Chandrashekhar earlier this month. Uttar Pradesh will vote to elect 80 MPs in the state in four phases from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.