LS Polls: Jayant Meets Akhilesh Over Joining Mahagathbandhan

Lucknow: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice-president Jayant Choudhury on Wednesday met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and deliberated on joining the SP-BSP Maha-gathbandhan.

The around 90 minute meeting at the SP state headquarters here on Wednesday was reportedly positive. Both the leaders, however, refused to divulge anything before the media.

"The talks were positive and all issues were addressed," the only statement given by Jayant Choudhury after coming out of the SP office.

According to sources, the SP-BSP alliance has agreed to give two seats to the RLD which includes their sitting seat of Kairana and Baghpat, the home seat of RLD president Ajit Singh.

Though the RLD was demanding five seats in the early stages but now they have identified Mathura seat from where Jayant Choudhury would contest, to be allotted to them by the alliance.

BSP president Mayawati had already conveyed to Akhilesh that he can give seats from his quota to the RLD and now it is possible that Mathura could be given to RLD from SP share.

As the new 'Mahagathbandan' was desperate to have RLD in the alliance due to its proximity with the Jat voters in western UP, hence, it has been reported that SP, talked with Jayant to accommodate the party even by sacrificing his own share.

But on the other hand, Congress too was confident that RLD would join them in the UP polls. The lone MLA of the RLD in Rajasthan is minister in the state government after contesting the Assembly polls in alliance with Congress. Speculation is rife that RLD candidates could contest the elections on SP symbol or vice-versa as done in the Kairana bypolls when a SP leader contested on RLD symbol. UNI