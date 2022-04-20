LS polls: EC announces holiday in Punjab on May 19

In view of the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, the Election Commission has announced a holiday on May 19 to facilitate the voters to exercise their franchise of voting in the state and also announced holiday for Presiding and Polling Officers on May 20.

Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju here said on Tuesday that as per the provisions of Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and instructions issued by the ECI, the employers of Industrial Establishments, Commercial Establishments, Shops and Establishments can have a paid holiday on the date of polling in Punjab on May 19.

He said as per ECI order the Presiding/Polling Officers will not be treated as absent from their normal duty, if they do not report for their duty on their normal duties on next day of polling day.

Dr Raju said as per the ECI guidelines, the sale of liquor will be prohibited in the state of Punjab 48 hours prior to the polling day and ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of poll at 1800 hrs on May 19.

Similarly, the prohibition of sale of liquor in 3 kilometers of adjoining areas of neighbouring states will also be ensured through concerned departments of those states. These steps are aimed to stop any clandestine movement of liquor from those areas, he added.

These directions have been issued to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Financial Commissioners/Principal Secretaries, Administrative Secretaries, Director General of Police, Heads of Departments, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Sub Divisional Magistrates.