LS Polls: Congress To Dent Into BJP Vote Bank In The First Phase In West UP

Lucknow: Even as the electoral fortunes of the Congress are limited to two seats of Amethi and Raibareli in Uttar Pradesh, the grand old party has again emerged as the vote `Katwa' (splitter) immensely adding to the electoral prospects of the grand alliance comprising of BSP-SP-RLD and hurting the BJP in eight Lok Sabha seats in west UP.

Barring the Saharanpur Lok Sabha seat, Congress is busy ensuring the victory of the grand Alliance of the SP, BSP and RJD.

The Lok Sabha seats going to polls in first phase are Saharanpur, Kairana, Bijnore, Baghpat and Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar seat.

The Congress has fielded its candidates "tactically" in most of the western UP seats so that the BJP becomes the main casualty of "cutting votes". In Meerut, the party has fielded Harendra Agarwal, son of former Chief Minister Banarasi Das, against the BJP's two-term sitting MP Rajendra Agarwal. The constituency has about 2.5 lakh votes of people from the traders' community. The Congress' aim is to split this and ease the victory of Haji Yaqoob Qureshi, the alliance candidate from the BSP. In Ghaziabad, former Army Chief and Union minister V K Singh may have to worry more about the Congress candidate Dolly Sharma. Suresh Bansal is the alliance's candidate and Sharma's entry may help him split the crucial upper caste votes that went in favour of Singh in 2014 and helped him garner a victory with a margin of more than five lakh.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar too, Union minister Mahesh Sharma is facing a tough fight from Surendra Singh Nagar of the BSP. Arvind Kumar Singh is the Congress' candidate, and the party has fielded a Thakur, apparently to attract upper caste votes. In Kairana too, the Congress has fielded Harinder Malik, a leader from the Jat community, apparently to dent into the BJP votes.

The Congress had decided not to field candidates against RLD leaders Ajit Singh in Muzaffarnagar and Jayant Chaudhury in Bagpat Lok Sabha seats, where it will be a direct fight between RLD and the BJP.

Though the Congress candidates are generally fielded for cutting the BJP votes, in Saharanpur, the Congress candidate Imran Masood is cutting into the minority vote bank as the BSP has also fielded a minority candidate.

UP Chief Minister Adityanath began his 2019 Lok Sabha campaign from Saharanpur on March 24 after paying his respects at the Shakhumbari Temple in the district. This was the venue from where he also began his 2017 Assembly election campaign, which saw the BJP win 325 of the state's 403 seats.

Saharanpur is of significance even to the grand alliance of the BSP-SP-RLD. The alliance has picked Deoband in Saharanpur to launch its joint election campaign in UP, and will hold its first joint rally here on April 7. UNI