LS Polls: BJP Braces Up For First Phase In UP, Candidate List Soon

Lucknow: With notification for the first phase of elections for the Lok Sabha issued on Monday morning, BJP has prepared itself to take on the Opposition in western parts of the state.

Though the first list of BJP candidates is expected by Monday, the party leadership is leaving no stone unturned and burning the midnight oil, to select only winnable candidates.

Eight LS constituencies of western UP will go to polls on April 11, in which presently except for Kairana, all other seven seats are of BJP, including three Union Ministers - Mahesh Sharma (Noida), General (Retd) V K Singh (Ghaziabad) and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satpal Singh (Baghpat).

BJP had won the Kairana seat in 2014, but lost to RLD in the bypolls last year, when its sitting member Hukum Singh expired.

UP BJP General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak, who is the In-charge of western UP, told UNI here on Sunday that the party has fully geared up for the polling and the process would be finished before the end of the last day of the nominations on March 25, for the first phase. "The Lok Sabha wise steering committee members are meeting round-the-clock, to finalise the programme of nominations and campaigning," he said, while adding that once the candidates' names are announced, the party will go for campaigning.

Mr Pathak said BJP was strengthening its booth-level committees for the past over one year and now, every system has been in place, to take on the Opposition at any level. In the first phase polls, LS constituencies Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnore, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar will vote on April 11.

Former Union minister Sanjeev Baliyan (Muzaffarnagar), Rajendra Agarwal (Meerut), Raghav Lakhanpal (Saharanpur) and Kunwar Bharatendra Singh (Bijnore), all of BJP, are the sitting members.

The only Opposition sitting member Tabassum Hasan, who won the Kairana seat on RLD ticket, will contest on Samajwadi Party symbol, this time. UNI