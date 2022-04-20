LS Polls Would Identify Biggest Dacoit Of Country: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the Opposition can defeat the BJP by keeping silence during the Lok Sabha polls and asserted that the people of the country will identify who the biggest 'dacoit' of the country was.

"We are the people of Chambal ravines and it would have been better if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called us dacoit instead of thieves (Chor). But the people of the country will identify in the Lok Sabha polls, who is the biggest dacoit of the country ," he said.

The former UP CM also said that silence would be the main weapon for the opposition political parties to win the elections in 2019. "Political parties should adopt the formula of Kumbh, where the pilgrims come and go without uttering a word and get what they want. Similarly in the elections, the opposition political party will win by keeping silence and get the support of the people," he said while adding that BJP could be defeat by keeping silence. Mr Yadav was speaking at a function here at the Janeshwar Mishra Park after paying his floral tribute to Janeshwar Mishra, popularly known as Chote Lohia, on his death anniversary here on Tuesday. Alleging that the BJP was guarding all the Constitutional institutions so that opposition voice can but crushed but as elections are nearby now there would be relief some such illegal step by the government, Mr Yadav said. Claiming that the people of the country have decided to elect a new PM, he said that BJP was trying to infuse poison within the society for creating hatred among the people and damaging the democratic umbrella of the country.

He also called upon for following the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia.

"Dr Lohia followed the path shown by Mahatma and later Janeshwar Mishra followed their ideology," he said. The SP president said his party would also follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Lohia. UNI