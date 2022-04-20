LS Polls Will See End Of Those Chanting 'Namo, Namo': Mayawati

Kannauj: The ongoing ok Sabha election will see the end of those chanting "Namo, Namo", BSP supremo Mayawati said on Thursday, while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed confidence that the SP-BSP-RLD alliance will give a new prime minister to the country.

Both the former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers were addressing a joint poll rally here, along with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Ajit Singh, in favour of Dimple Yadav, the joint candidate of the opposition alliance from Kannauj. Dimple, the sitting Samajwadi Party (SP) MP and the wife of Akhilesh Yadav, is seeking re-election from this parliamentary seat.

"This election will see the end of those chanting 'Namo, Namo' and pave the way for those who shout Jai Bheem. Seeing your response, it appears that you are going to ensure the victory of the alliance candidates," Mayawati told the crowd.

Yadav called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "prachar mantri", or minister for publicity, and claimed that the SP-BSP-RLD combine in Uttar Pradesh will give the country a new PM.

"Last time he came as a 'chaiwala' (tea seller) and you tasted his tea. This time he has come as a chowkidar (watchman)," he mocked Modi.

"This alliance will give a new prime minister to the country and we will make a new Bharat," the SP chief said.

He added that the opposition alliance is aimed at ensuring social justice and taking forward the ideals of B R Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia, Kanshi Ram and Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over demonetisation, Yadav said, "Has demonetisation eradicated corruption? Where is the black money? They have made the country hollow with their policies."

Earlier, his wife Dimple claimed that the BJP was conspiring to deprive the backward classes and Dalits of education and employment.

Playing the caste card to the hilt, Mayawati reminded the electorate that the Congress did not implement the Mandal Commission report.

She also said when the Congress was in power, it did not give Bharat Ratna to Ambedkar.

"During its long rule in the country and in UP, the Congress did nothing to eradicate poverty and unemployment. The migration from UP for jobs started during its rule. It also did not fill the Dalit, backward classes and Scheduled Tribe quotas during its rule," the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief said, adding that the grand old party was ousted from power for its "faulty policies".

Hitting out at the BJP government at the Centre, she accused it of paying lip service to the poor, downtrodden, youth and farmers by making lofty promises and not honouring any.

Taking a dig at Modi, Mayawati said "the drama of being a watchman will not work" and added that due to its "communal and faulty economic policies", the BJP government will be ousted in the ongoing polls. "In the last election, Modi had promised 'achche din', but people including the poor, youth, Dalits, OBCs, Muslims are facing a difficult time. While stray cattle has ruined crops, the casteist approach of the BJP on reservation for the backward classes, like the Congress, has demoralised people," she said, adding that no provision has been made for reservation in private sector jobs.

Attacking the saffron party, Mayawati said the borders of the country are not safe in its rule, due to which terrorist attacks are taking place and jawans are being killed.

"The government is misusing the CBI, the ED and the IT department for political gains," she alleged. Asking the gathering to remain alert against the BJP's propaganda, the BSP chief said, "The BJP is adamant to return to power by hook or by crook. At the time of election, it is trying to create a wave in its favour through opinions polls and surveys." On Dimple Yadav, Mayawati said, "After the alliance, I consider her as bahu (daughter-in-law) and have a special relation with her that will continue. Akhilesh also respects me." Describe the opposition alliance as a movement for social justice, she said the "BJP and company" will be trying to create differences with their absurd statements, but "we will not get incited by their propaganda". Mayawati made a fervent appeal to the voters to re-elect Dimple Yadav by pressing the "Cycle" button, while urging them to ensure the transfer of votes to BSP candidates fielded elsewhere to ensure a clean sweep by the opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Slamming Modi, Yadav asked the crowd whether it wanted a "pradhan mantri" or a "prachar mantri". He said soldiers were being killed every day and promised Rs 1 crore to their families if voted to power.