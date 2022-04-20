LS Polls Battle Between BJP-RSS, Congress Ideologies: Rahul Gandhi

Haridwar: The Lok Sabha elections are a battle between ideologies represented by the BJP-RSS and Congress wherein one seeks to "divide the nation" and the other wants "everyone to be treated with fairness", Congress President Rahul Gandhi said here on Saturday.

Addressing a rally here, he also raked again the issue of treatment meted out by the BJP to its veteran leader L K Advani and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over it.

"Narendra Modi talks about Hindu religion. In Hindu religion, the 'guru' (leader) is supreme. Advani ji is Narendra Modi's guru. Have you seen the condition of Advani ji? Advani ji was kicked out of the stage," Rahul said.

He was apparently referring to denial of Lok Sabha ticket to Advani by the BJP from Gandhinagar constituency of Gujarat which he has represented continuously from 1991. Rahul's Advani jibe came even after senior BJP leader and Union Minister Sushma Swaraj took objection to his similar comment made yesterday.

"Rahulji - Advani ji is our father figure. Your words have hurt us deeply. Please try to maintain some decorum of your speech," Swaraj tweeted this morning. While continuing his attack on the ruling party in the context of the Lok Sabha polls, Rahul said, "This is the battle of 2 ideologies, where on side is BJP-RSS who want to divide the nation, and on the other is the ideology of Congress, which believes that everyone should be treated with fairness." The Congress chief also spoke about his proposed ambitious 'Nyuntam Aay Yojana' (NYAY) scheme, saying it will be a "surgical strike" on poverty.

"The concept of NYAY comes with the intention of eradicating poverty in 21st century. It is a surgical strike on poverty," Rahul said.

The Congress, in its election manifesto, has promised that if it comes to power, Rs 72,000 per year will be given to the 20 per cent of India's poorest under its minimum income guarantee scheme (NYAY).

Countering the BJP's attack that the Congress manifesto is disrespectful of army personnel, the Congress chief said, "If a CRPF soldier is martyred, then he does not get martyr status. We have clearly written in the party's manifesto that if the paramilitary personnel are killed, they would be given martyr status."

Rahul also promised simplifying of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and implementation of single and minimum tax, if his party comes to power. "Jobs are generated by small and medium businesses, but they were completely destroyed through Gabbar Singh Tax. We will simplify it and implement a single, minimum tax," he said.

Seven-phase elections in the country are slated to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.