LS nod to Delhi services bill, Shah slams opposition alliance; Kejriwal says BJP backstabbed Delhiites

New Delhi: On Thursday, despite a walkout by opposition parties, the Lok Sabha passed the contentious administration of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. This bill would replace the ordinance on transfers and postings of senior employees in the Delhi administration.

After nearly four hours of heated debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took aim at the opposition parties, accusing them of working together to delay the law at the request of the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government, which he said was involved in "scams and corruption."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal immediately accused the BJP of betraying the people of the national capital and advised them to not believe anything Prime Minister Narendra Modi says after the bill cleared the lower house.—Inputes from Agencies