LS Bypolls: Yogi To Kick Start Campaign From May 22

Shamli: Taking no chance and after having learnt a lesson from Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls defeat, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Monday stepped up its campaigning for the Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur assembly bypolls, scheduled to be held on May 28.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too have decided to campaign just two days for Kairana and one day in Noorpur. Mr Adityanath will be addressing his first election meeting at Ambeta in Saharanpur district to cover two assembly segments Nakur and Gangoh of Kairana on May 22. He will address a meeting in Shamli at Vaisha Inter college on May 24. Besides on May 24, he will also address an election meeting in Noorpur assembly seat in Bijnore district.

UP BJP general secretary and party in-charge of western UP Vijay Bahadur Pathak, who is camping in Shamli for past one week, said here on Monday that the party cadres and workers have been working round the clock to ensure good poll percentage in this bypolls.

"The party leaders are ensuring all possible tactic to reach to every voter and asking them to cast their votes," said Mr Pathak, who is also the MLC.

Senior party leaders, including state general secretary(organisation) Sunil Bansal along with several state ministers particularly from western UP, are too giving a helping hand to the workers to ensure victory for the party candidate in Kairana. Kairana is witnessing a keen direct contest between Mriganka Singh of BJP and Tabssum Hasan of Rashtriya Lok Dal. The Kairana bypoll was necessitated due to death of BJP member Hukum Singh. Mriganka Singh is the daughter of Hukum Singh. UNIs