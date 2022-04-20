LS Bypoll Trends Dampen The BJP's Anniversary Celebrations

Lucknow: The trend being observed in the counting for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls on Wednesday have dampened the spirit of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) first anniversary of the Yogi Adityanath government next week.

On the other hand Samajwadi Party was celebrating its second ' Holi' within a fortnight.

The UP government as well as the state BJP has prepared a long celebrations and programmes for the anniversary starting from March 18 next but the results which may go against the party has dampened the spirit of the party rank and file.

Yogi Government had taken oath of the office on March 19,2017 and the government is likely to launch several new schemes and projects on the anniversary.

However, no BJP spokesperson or leader were available to react on the bypoll trend.But on the other hand celebration have already started in the SP camp with the coming trends of the bypolls.

At the SP state headquarters in Lucknow, the party cadres danced and sprayed gulal on each other.

They also raised slogans of ' Bhatija-Bua jindabad' to critise UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath's statement condemning that Bhatija( Akhilesh) and Bua( Mayawati) would not be accepted by the people of the state like they did in 2017 assembly polls.

But a Bharatiya Samaj Party(BSP), an alliance partner of the BJP government in UP, leader and MLA Triveni Ram putting up a brave face said," In elections there are win and loss. There is nothing to worry as such."

Meanwhile, after much confusion and dispute, the authorities of Gorakhpur have started announcing the counting trend of the Lok Sabha bypolls. After 12th round of counting, SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad was leading by around 14,668 votes. While Nishad received 1,80,155 votes, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla was a close second with 1,65,487 votes.

However, after SP shot off a complaint to the Election Commission, the Commission has sought a detailed report from the Gorakhpur authorities. It has been alleged that the Gorakhpur authorities have chased out the polling agents and media from the counting centres leading to disruption of counting for around 20 minutes. In Phulpur lok Sabha bypolls, SP candidate Nagendra Singh Patel was lead by 22848 votes after 15 round of counting. While SP candidate got 167008 votes and his nearest BJP candidate got 144166 votes, Independent Atiq Ahmed got 20,468 votes and the Congress candidate Manish Mishra was fourth with 7882 votes. UNI