LS adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn protests over Manipur violence

New Delhi: Protests by the Congress-led opposition over the Manipur issue forced a postponement of Wednesday's Lok Sabha session until 2 pm.

Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Left, and other party members invaded the well of the House as soon as it convened for the day, raising slogans and waving placards demanding the prime minister's attendance and a reaction to the violence in Manipur.

In the absence of Speaker Om Birla, presiding officer Midhun Reddy allowed Question Hour to begin.

However, in the face of persistent objections from the opposition, he adjourned the House at 11:15 a.m. till 2:00 p.m.

Due to interruptions in the Lok Sabha by the opposition over the Manipur violence issue and the prime minister's continuing absence from the House, Question Hour has been postponed for the third day in a row. --—Inputs from Agencies