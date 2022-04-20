LS adjourned till 1445 hrs, FM introduces Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 1445 hrs on Mondayamid ruckus by the Opposition over various issues, including Pegasus row, inflation and new farm bills.As soon as the House reassembled after the first adjournment at 1400 hrs, several members of theOpposition parties entered the Well of the House and started sloganeering over the Pegasus snooping row, inflation and new farm bills.Amid din, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021.The Bill is further to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, made repeated requests to the Opposition members to return to their seats.As the Opposition members did not pay heed to Dr Solanki's repeated requests, he adjourned the House till 1445 hrs.Earlier, proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 1400 hrs amid ruckus by the Opposition over various issues, including Pegasus row, inflation and new farm bills.—UNI