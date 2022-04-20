LS adjourned till 1400 hrs amid Oppn rumpus

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 1400 hrs on Monday amid uproar by the members of the opposition parties.As soon as the House assembled at 1100 hrs on the first day of the monsoon session, four new members -- YSRCP's Maddila Gurumoorthy, BJP's Mangal Suresh Angadi, IUML's Abdussamad Samadan and Congress' Vijayakumar (Alias) Vijay Vasanth took oath as the Members of the Parliament.After their oath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to formally introduce the new ministers. However, he had to rest the documents on the table as the Opposition members raised slogans and created a ruckus."I thought that there would be enthusiasm in Parliament as so many women, Dalits, tribal have become Ministers. Perhaps some people are not happy if the country's women, OBCs, farmers' sons become Ministers. That is why they don't even allow their introduction," Mr Modi said.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed anguish over the commotion, saying this is the for the first time of his 24 years of parliamentary career that a healthy tradition of introducing new houses members have been broken. "This conduct of Congress is unfortunate," he conveyed.Speaker Om Birla read out the obituary references to 40 former MPs and who have recently passed away. The members observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect.—UNI