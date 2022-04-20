LS adjourned sine die, productivity of House 114 pc

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday drawing to a close the almost two-month long Budget session.

As per the schedule, the session which had commenced on January 29, was to end on April 8 but concluded before time in view of the Assembly elections.

The House was adjourned sine die after the laying of Papers on the Table.

The announcement was made by Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was in the Chair.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cabinet ministers and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were also present in the House when the announcement was made.

Before adjourning the House, Mr Mahtab appreciated the arrangements made by Lok Sabha Speaker

Om Birla for conduct of the House.

He wished a speedy recovery to Mr Birla who was infected with the COVID-19 and informed the House that the Speaker's condition was stable.

Mr Mahtab said during the session, a total of 24 sittings were held for approximately 132 hours.

He said during the session a total of seventeen government bills were introduced and 18 bills were passed.

The productivity of the Lower House during this session was 114 per cent, he added.

