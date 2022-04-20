LS 2019 Polls: UP Govt To Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 1 Lakh Cr In Coming Months

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government will launch industrial and infrastructure projects totalling around Rs One lakh crore in next two months and the second ground breaking ceremony for the projects worth Rs 50,000 crore across different sectors would be conducted in December.

The government has also announced that the policy for opening the agriculture sector for the organised retail industry would be formulated soon and also the policy for the electric vehicles.

Satish Mahana, Minister of Industrial development, has reviewed the preparation for the second ground breaking ceremony to be held this month. Mr Mahana told UNI here on Sunday so far 340 MW of power has been made available to the entrepreneurs under the open access regime where they can buy power from any power generator. He said the government is in the process of formulating new policy for the service sector for promoting investment. The minister addressing the meeting of the investors and officers of the department directed that NOC of fire safety and other regulatory approvals be issued from the single window portal `Nivesh Mitr'.

The projects to be launched during the ground breaking ceremony in December and next month are part of the Rs 4.68 Lakh crore worth of memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with public and private sector companies during the 'UP Investors Summit' here on 21-22 February, this year. On July 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid foundation of projects worth Rs 60,000 crore.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has been busy in campaigning in poll bound states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh over the past few week, on Tuesday night reviewed the progress of the projects lined up for the second ground breaking ceremony slated for the second week of December in Lucknow.

According to sources, the CM expressed displeasure over slow pace of follow-up for these projects. Earlier, the state government had announced it would lay the foundation of projects worth Rs One lakh crore in December, however, now it would be near impossible to achieve this target due to pending land acquisition and other clearances hurdles.

CM has directed senior officials to ensure that the preliminary grounds works are completed and projects of Rs 50,000 crore are launched in December. Another ground breaking ceremony would be organised in February 2019 to launch projects totalling Rs 50,000 crore.

Prime minister Narendra Modi would be invited for these ground breaking ceremonies as well, which would provide a platform to the ruling Bharatiya Janata party government amplify its self acclaimed pro-industry, development and employment agenda before the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha poll against the spectre of a joint opposition and anti-incumbency.

On November 2-3, the state industrial development department had hosted a round table with the investors and industrialists, whose projects totalling 158 are lined up for the coming ground breaking ceremonies. On July 14, PM Modi had also laid the foundation of 341 km proposed Purvanchal Expressway estimated to cost Rs 23,000 crore. Besides, the state is pursuing three other mega infrastructure projects viz. Bundelkhand Defence Corridor, Bundelkhand Expressway and Jewar International Airport. While, Defence Corridor is touted to get investment of almost Rs 50,000 crore, the 289 km Bundelkhand Expressway is estimated to cost Rs 10,000 crore.

The government has already identified over 5,000 hectares of land for allotment to private companies for the Defence Corridor. The Corridor would span 6 nodes at Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow and Chitrakoot districts. India is the world's largest military hardware importer and among top 5 military spenders. Now the country wants to develop its indigenous defence industry for saving foreign exchange and national security matrix.Jewar Airport project is expected to cost Rs 16,000 crore and the process of land acquisition is to begin soon. UNI