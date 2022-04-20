LPG Price Hiked By Rs 25 Per Cylinder With Effect From Today

New Delhi: The price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has been raised today by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). With effect from today, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder with subsidy has hiked by Rs 25.50 per cylinder. In Delhi, a 14.2 kg domestic cylinder would now cost Rs 834.50. The price of a 19-kg cylinder has also gone up by Rs 76, hitting Rs 1,550 in Delhi, according to the recent tweet of ANI. LPG cylinder rates are updated at the outset of each month depending on the global benchmark price of LPG and the exchange rate of the US dollar with rupee. The hike in price applies to all individuals, including those who are subsidised and those who are not.





LPG Price Today





Delhi - Rs 834.50





Kolkata - Rs 861





Mumbai - Rs 834.50





Chennai - Rs 850.50

