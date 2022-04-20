LPG Explosion Kills 13 In UP, 12 Injured

Mau: At least 13 people were killed when an LPG cylinder exploded in a house in Walidpur area of the district on Monday morning.Twelve people were injured in the incident.

A two-storied building of one Kanihiya Vishwakarma collapsed in the impact of the explosion. Two adjoining buildings also gave way.

UP ATS has been engaged to investigate the incident.

While seven people died on the spot, six succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

Of the injured, condition of seven was stated to be critical. The injured comprise of five male, three women, three girls and two children.

Sleuths of NDRF and other security personnel rushed to the spot and rescued several people.

According to UP DGP OP Singh, the incident occurred in Vichlapura area in Walidpur village at around 0730 hrs when a two storied building collapsed in the impact of the LPG blast.

District Magistrate Gyanprakash Tripathi said that the incident occurred when breakfast was being prepared for the family. In the blast, three more houses were damaged affecting 24 people.

Police sources said that the number of casualties can go up as several of the injured are in critical condition.

The deceased were identified as Imtiaz(27), Yasir ( 10), Jeeshan ( 16), Shivam(10), Surendra (40) and rest were yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident.

He has expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and directed that DM SP and all officers immediately provide all possible relief and medical help to the injured. UNI