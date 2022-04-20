Lowest Min Temp Of 3.2 Degrees C Recorded In UP's Churk

Pune: Night temperatures were above normal in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat region, Konkan and Goa, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Kerala as well as in remaining parts of east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Night temperatures were appreciably above normal in some parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, west Rajasthan, madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Night temperatures were below normal in some parts of Jharkhand, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh as well as in remaining parts of Odisha and east Madhya Pradesh. Night temperatures were appreciably below normal in some parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, and Saurashtra and Kutch, and were markedly below normal in some parts of Odisha. The lowest minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Churk in east Uttar Pradesh. Cold wave condition very likely in isolated pockets over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Severe cold day condition very likely in many pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, and in isolated pockets over Bihar.

Similarly, severe cold day condition very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim and Jharkhand.

Dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, south Assam and Meghalaya, Tripura, north Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in the morning hours. Heavy rainfalls very likely at isolated places over south Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep. Thunderstorm very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Lakshadweep, Kerala and Mahe. During next 24 hours, squally weather very likely to prevail over Comorin area and adjoining south Kerala coast.

Dense to very dense fog observed in many pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, and in isolated pockets over Punjab, western parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam and Meghalaya. At 0830 hours Friday, visibility of 25 meter was recorded in Delhi (Palam) and Baghdogra whereas 50 meter visibility recorded at Amritsar, Ganganagar, Karnal, Bhiwani, Narnaul, Hissar, Aligarh, Daltonganj and Cooch Behar. Kalpa, Rohtak, Delhi (Safdarjung), Pantnagar, Khajuraho, Varanasi and Majbat had 200 meter visibility. Cold wave condition observed in isolated pockets over Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha. Severe cold day condition observed in many pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, east Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, and in isolated pockets over west Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

The northeast monsoon has subdued over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Rain or thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Lakshadweep, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Mainly dry weather prevailed in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. UNI