Lowest data rates and free voice calls for Jio customers: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday that no Jio customer would ever pay for voice calls to any network in India. Roaming charges would also be zero across India, he said. He was speaking at RIL's 42th shareholder meeting in Mumbai. Ambani said Jio's tariff plan and infrastructure would help begin a new digital revolution in India. "For data, the more data you use the lower the rate. This is the absolute lowest price for data anywhere in the world. " Ambani said. Telecom operators have legal obligation to provide points of interconnection to other players and not to limit customers from migrating to other networks, he added Ambani also unveiled Special Students Discount Offer under which any student would be able to get 25% more data on Jio�s main tariffs. Jio�s data, voice, video and other Jio applications would be available for the cutomers from September 5, 2016.