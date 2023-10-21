Low-pressure system in Arabian Sea to intensify into cyclonic storm by Oct 21: IMD

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India]: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that a low-pressure area over the southeast and the adjoining southwest Arabian Sea has developed into a depression. This is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 21.

It is also likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 22 and would continue moving north-north-westwards towards South Oman and adjoining Yemen coasts.

Earlier, IMD has issued a warning about weather changes in Mumbai following the same cyclonic storm developing in the Arabian Sea. However, it seems that Mumbai will not have much effect as the cyclonic storm is predicted to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday and move toward the south coasts of Oman and adjoining Yemen and not Mumbai.

"Depression over southwest Arabian Sea moved westwards and lay centered at 1130 hours IST of today, over the same region, about 900 km east-southeast of Socotra (Yemen), 1170 km southeast of Salalah Airport (Oman). Likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours," said IMD.

—ANI