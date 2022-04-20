Low-code development platform Caspio opens data centre in India

Mumbai: US-based low code development platform Caspio on Monday announced the launch of its data centre in India, with an aim to enable business professionals build powerful custom cloud applications without coding.

Available immediately, Indian customers can host their data and applications on the newly-opened data centre, the California-headquartered company said in a statement.

The expansion addresses the increasing demand for cloud-based applications that are optimised for performance, security and regional localisation.

"The need for companies to build custom cloud applications at speed and scale has never been more essential than in today's cloud-first operating model," said Frank Zamani, President and CEO of Caspio.

"The opening of our new data centre supports the evolving business needs of our Indian customers and furthers our commitment as their global low-code partner."

In accordance with Caspio's data centre operations, the Indian site provides high-availability cloud infrastructure operated on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Nearly 15,000 customers in over 150 countries utilise Caspio's low-code development platform to streamline data management, automate workflows and digitally transform operations at scale.

"To get started, new users can open a free account and choose India as the account location," the company said.

Caspio is a privately-held global software company. Founded by Frank Zamani in 2000, Caspio provides non-technical business professionals with the ability to create their own database-centric web applications without coding.

—IANS