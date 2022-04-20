Loving Local: The Open Road Series

New Delhi: Preferred Hotels & Resorts, has launched an initiative called ''Loving Local'' which is a global travel series designed to facilitate highly localized, luxury hotel experiences across 21 compelling regional markets including India - as consumers prepare to hit the open road once again for exploration and rediscovery of destinations close to home.

"With all indicators showing that domestic travel will be an essential driver for economic recovery as travel restrictions are lifted at different times around the world, we created Loving Local to encourage interrupted travelers to once again embrace the virtues of community and explore destinations closer to home through our incredible independent hotels," said Kristie Goshow, chief marketing officer for Preferred Hotels & Resorts.

Adding, "This global campaign is designed to fuel an inherent belief in the power of travel and inspire global citizens to take advantage of their newly restored freedoms by hitting the open road with family and friends, supporting local businesses, and knowing that our member hotels will greet them with a warm welcome as they reopen their doors."

Seema Roy, area managing director - South Asia, Middle East & Africa for Preferred Hotels & Resorts, added, "India has one of the most varied mix of cultures, communities and landscapes in the world, and we welcome perceptive travelers to explore this regional diversity at our member hotels with the Loving Local campaign. Immersive experiences and authentic journeys have always been at the core of the stellar hospitality offered by our independent hotels across segments. As a renewed hope for travel emerges around the world, Preferred Hotels & Resorts celebrates the spirit of resilience and independence through this travel series."

Travelers who book Loving Local will receive the best available rate, daily breakfast options for two, and a stay credit ranging from US$25-$70 that can be used toward on-property expenditures, along with immediate fast track to Elite status in the brand''s I Prefer Hotel Rewards program, which features a VIP amenity, next category room upgrade, 2,500 bonus points, and complimentary internet. Upon confirmation, all bookings will also unlock access to special benefits from partner brands including Sixt (for car rentals in Europe), Avis (for car rentals in the Americas and Asia), and Travel Curious (for those who want curated tours of their chosen destination).

Understanding the inherent value of the travel agent community in supporting the return to travel, it is also offering a 3 percent bonus on top of the standard 10 percent agency commission for Loving Local bookings made through the GDS or direct channels with a qualifying IATA/TIDS number.

The limited-time global campaign is valid for bookings made by July 31, 2020 for stays of two nights or more through December 31, 2020  entices eager travellers to staycation within their hometown or venture further into their surrounding region for the opportunity to enjoy authentic, memorable hospitality along with value-rich amenities at more than 200 participating hotels and resorts worldwide.

Travellers looking to embark on a vacation now through the end of the year can book at more than 200 hotels worldwide, with a few highlights including:

India

The Imperial New Delhi  New Delhi, India

The Leela Palace Udaipur  Udaipur, India

The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences

The Leela Palace Bengaluru

The Leela Palace Chennai

The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi

Turyaa Chennai

Clarks Exotica Convention Resort & Spa, Bengaluru

Express Inn Nashik

The Sonnet Kolkata

Welcomhotel Amritsar

Welcomhotel Bengaluru

Welcomhotel Chennai

Welcomhotel Dwarka, New Delhi

Fortune Inn Grazia, Noida

Fortune Select Trinity, Bengaluru

--IANS

