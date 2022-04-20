Lovers commit suicide by jumping before train in UP

Lalitpur: Two lovers allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a running train in Jakhlon police station area here, police said on Thursday.

Lalitpur SP M M Beg said the bodies were recovered from Bina-Jhansi train track near Khiriyamishr village on Wednesday.

They were identified as Ballu (22) and Rashmi (18), the SP said, adding that they wanted to get married but their families were opposed to it as the two were relatives and the man was already married.

According to the man's uncle, they had fled from their village about two months ago but their family members brought them back from a village in the neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

The bodies have been handed over to the families after post-mortem and investigation was on, police added.

