Love to get more aggression like you: Saina to Kohli

New Delhi:�Rio-bound Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, who just clinched the Australian Open Super Series title in Sydney, said she wants to be aggressive like India Test skipper Virat Kohli. The 26-year-old from Hyderabad defeated Sun Yu of China in the finals yesterday to notch up her first title of the season ahead of the Rio Olympics. Accolades started pouring in for the Indian star with Bollywood stalwarts such as Amitabh Bachchan and sports personalities like Kohli congratulating her for her feat. Kohli wrote on his twitter page: "Congratulations @NSaina So happy for you. Onwards and Upwards always #ProudIndian." Replying to Kohli, Saina wrote: "I would love to get more aggression like u for winning more matches I m trying hard for that Thank u so much." Saina had won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics and will carry India's hopes at the Rio Games, to be held in August.