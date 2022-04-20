Love Story Of MLA's Daughter In UP Hogs Limelight In Media

Bareilly / Lucknow: The love story of the daughter of Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator Rajesh Mishra who earlier alleged a threat to her life from her father after marrying a Dalit man, still hogs the media limelight even as there are several new twists to this episode.

The BJP MLA, annoyed with the media limelight about the incident, has said that if it continues then his wife, who is very ill after their daughter eloped with the boy, could commit suicide. Mishra, father of the girl, has asked media and people not to engage him or his wife with the matter, threatening to otherwise commit suicide. In a debate on a television channel, Mishra reportedly said, "My wife is upset with the news going on in television and newspapers, she has fallen ill and is not taking her medicines."

Though the couple were getting huge support from every quarter but now a BJP MLA from Gopamau in Hardoi Shyam Prakash, came in support of his co-MLA Rajesh Mishra.

Terming on the debate on the issue in the electronic media, Shyam Prakash in a statement here on Saturday said that ," people would realise it when their daughter or sister elopes with a dalit. It is an insult of a father in the society."

However, the incident took a new twist on Friday night when a family from Bhopal has claimed that their daughter had been engaged to Sakshi Mishra's 'husband', Ajitesh.

According to the family, Ajitesh was engaged to their daughter a few months ago, but the engagement was called off after the groom's side demanded excessive dowry. The family has also provided pictures of the engagement ceremony to corroborate their claim. The MLA said he knows that Ajitesh is already engaged to someone. However, Ajitesh too, before the media admitted that he was meeting Sakshi even before his engagement and she also knew about the event.

Sakshi, on the other hand, has claimed that she had been living under a lot of restrictions and was not allowed to move freely out of their house. Sakshi also alleged that she was not allowed to pursue her studies. The 23-year-old on Wednesday had uploaded a video on social media confirming her marriage to Ajitesh, 29, last week. The duo have sought police protection from the Allahabad High Court.

In another video, Sakshi alleged a threat to her life from her father, brother and an associate and urged the Bareilly senior superintendent of police to provide security. She also warned that if anything happens to her or her husband, she would ensure her father is put behind bars.

Interestingly, the priest of the temple mentioned in the marriage certificate produced by the couple denied issuing any such document, claiming it is not authentic. The priest also said that he would lodge a formal complaint in this regard.

Meanwhile, Mishra on Thursday clarified that his daughter is an adult and free to marry the person of her choice. Mishra, who represents Bithari Chainpur constituency in Bareilly, said he has not issued any threats and his daughter is free to take her life decisions on her won.

"The stories being run by the media are incorrect. My daughter is an adult and she is free to take her life decisions. No one from our family has issued any kind of threat. We are busy with the membership drive of the party. I wish her happiness wherever she is," the BJP lawmaker had said. UNI