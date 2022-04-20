Love of fans overwhelming: Hansika

Chennai: Actress Hansika Motwani's Facebook page has amassed over 6 million likes. She says the feat is proof to how much her fans love her and she finds it overwhelming.





"Touched 6 million on Facebook. The fact that 6 million people love me is more than overwhelming. It has made my day, Love you all," Hansika wrote on her Facebook page.





Indebted by all the love, she has decided to have live chat with her fans on Facebook.





"The best thing that one can ever give their loved ones is time; let's catch up on this Monday (Nov 28), 9 pm. I'm gone be live on Facebook," she wrote.





On the career front, Hansika awaits the release of Tamil film "Bogan". She also has two Telugu projects in her kitty.





