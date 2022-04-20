Lotus will bloom in Bengal after 2021 election: Nadda

Kolkata (The Hawk): BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday hits out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over rising intolerance and violence under her regime in West Bengal.

Addressing the party workers at saffron camp's Hastings office in Kolkata, Nadda exuded confidence that the saffron camp will dethrone the ruling Trinamool Congress in the upcoming 2021 Assembly elections and form the government with absolute majority.

"BJP runs the party through its offices, other parties run from homes. For us the party is family, for some like the TMC family is a party. We will dethrone Mamata Banerjee run Trinamool Congress government and lotus will bloom in the 2021 elections. The BJP will win over 200 seats and form the government in the eastern state," said Nadda.

Taking further potshot at the TMC supremo, the BJP national president said that Mamata Banerjee is synonymous to 'intolerance'.

"Syama Prasad Mookherjee had said about discipline and tolerance. For Mamata Banerjee....thy name is intolerance. When the entire country was watching the 'Bhoomi Pujan' (of Ram temple in Ayodhya), Mamata Banerjee imposed a lockdown in West Bengal on August 5 to prevent people from being part of the occasion at the local level. In sharp contrast, the lockdown was withdrawn for Bakr-Eid, on July 31. This shows that the state government's policies are driven by appeasement politics," claimed Nadda.

Amidst rousing applause, the BJP national president made a two days visit to the poll bound state earlier this morning.

Before addressing the party worker Nadda had also inaugurated nine party offices in the districts. According to party sources, during his stay here, Nadda will review the preparations of the party for the April-May 2021 Assembly elections and will also participate in various programmes aimed at strengthening the party organization.

After addressing the party workers, the BJP national president also took part in party's public outreach programme 'Aar Noy Annay' (No More injustice) at Girish Mukherjee Road under Bhawanipore Assembly constituency which is said to be the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee's citadel.

On Thursday, he will be visiting Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, which is the bastion of local MP and Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek, a senior party leader said.

"At Diamond Harbour, he is scheduled to hold meetings with the fishermen community of the state. He will also meet the district leadership and is likely to address a press conference," added the sources.

The party sources also mentioned that Nadda will also chair a closed-door meeting of state BJP leaders which will also be attended by party National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Vice President Mukul Roy.

The BJP president is undertaking a 120-day tour of the country to strengthen the party organisation. He commenced his national tour from Uttarakhand on December 4.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is camping in the districts of south Bengal, addressed a rally in Bongaon, a seat dominated by the Dalit community and won by the BJP for the first time in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee has been taking on the BJP from public rallies in the districts where the BJP has made deep inroads. On Wednesday, she had addressed the rally at Bongaon, a bastion of the Matuas, a Dalit community.

The Matua community has a presence across at least 70 out of 294 assembly seats in the state. In the 2019 elections, the Matuas supported BJP's Shantanu Thakur who defeated his aunt, ruling Trinamool Congress' Mamata Bala Thakur, from Bongaon.