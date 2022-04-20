Loss of an incredible talent: B Town on Irrfan's death

New Delhi: Bollywood's maverick actor Irrfan Khan, who gave the industry modern classics, passed away at the age of 54, and the fraternity condoled his death, calling it a loss of an incredible talent.

The Bollywood fraternity took to their social media accounts and paid tribute to one of the most versatile actor of the industry.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar said," Bahut guni abhineta Irrfan Khan ji ke nidhan ki khabar sunkar mujhe bahut dukh hua. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun."

Amitabh Bachchan said in a tweet,"just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas ".

Anupam Kher said," Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti".

Akshay Kumar said," Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time".

Parineeti Chopra said," Irrfan sir, you were the nicest, coolest guy. Every interaction with you was so memorable. The world has lost the most talented actor, the nicest human being and a real fighter!! All my love and strength to the family #RIP #IrrfanKhan".

Anushka Sharma said, "With a heavy heart I post this tweet . A phenomenal actor , such an inspiration his performances have been for me. He battled for his life but sadly leaves us today. RIP Irrfan Khan. OM Shanti".

Ajay Devgn said," Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan's untimely demise. It's an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan."

Karan Johar said," Thank you for those indelible movie memories....thank you for raising the bar as an artist ...thank you for enriching our Cinema....we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives.....our cinema....we salute you".

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar said," My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute."

Farhan Akhtar said," #IrrfanKhan was truly a one of a kind actor and the magic he brought to the screen will be sorely missed. RIP. #gonetosoon".

Shabana Azmi said," Deeply saddened to learn that #Irffan Khan passed away this morning. Gone too soon .. such a powerful actor and how valiantly he fought back the cancer. Its a big loss not only to his family but to the entire film industry. RIP".

Taapsee Pannu said," When we thought nothing could make us feel worse, this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan".

Vir Das said," Irrfan Khan was a true artist, possibly the truest one we had. An amazing human being. Everyone in this country and the world rooted for him. Because of his talent, his humility, what he overcame, what he accomplished. Thank you for your art and your advice. Gone too soon."

Irrfan was last seen in Homi Adajania's comedy flick 'Angrezi Medium'.

