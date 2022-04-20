Lord Vishnu cover controversy: Non-bailable warrant against MS Dhoni

Anantpur: A court in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh has issued a non-bailable warrant against Mahendra Singh Dhoni for allegedly 'denigrating' a Hindu god by posing as Lord Vishnu on the cover page of a magazine. Dhoni has been asked to be present in court on February 25th in the controversial cover case. The Supreme Court had earlier stayed the criminal proceedings against Dhoni and also issued notice to social activist Jayakumar Hiremath, who had filed the case against the cricketer. Dhoni had earlier approached the apex court seeking quashing of a criminal case against him in the Karnataka High Court for allegedly outraging religious sentiments for his portrayal of Lord Vishnu on a magazine cover. The Karnataka High Court, however, refused to quash the case, prompting Dhoni to file an appeal in the apex court. Dhoni is currently in Australia to play five One Day International's and three T20Is against the hosts from January 12th to January 31st.