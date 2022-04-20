Lord Rudranath Temple Opened Amid Vedic Hymns

Garsain (Chamoli): The temple of the fourth Kedar Lord Rudranath have been opened for devotees on Monday morning.

On May 16, Lord Rudranath's Doli left from Gopinath temple of Gopeswar .

After one night's rest at Pung Khark, the doli arrived at Rudranath and the temple open at monday morning for devotees. Pandit Ved Prakash Bhatt will perform duly scriptural worship in the temple for 6 months.

The temple of Lord Rudranath included in Panch Kedar is the only temple in India where bhagwan sankra's face is seen. Rudranath Dham, situated at an altitude of 8 thousand feet above sea level, it can be reached by walking 24 km from Chamoli district headquarters Gopeshwar.

The supernatural and magnificent natural hue of the snow-clad peaks of Nanda Devi and Trishul gives the mind a glimpse here. Lord Shankar is worshiped in Rudranath, while the entire body is worshiped at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal.

Every year, villagers have been setting up small shops on the way here, where the devotees stop for a few moments and have breakfast etc. But this time there is silence all over the way.