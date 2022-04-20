Lord Rudranath's Doli Leaves For Kailash

Gairsain (Chamoli): The fourth Kedar lord Rudranath's doli has left for Kailash from the Gopinath temple complex in Gopeshwar on Saturday. Lord Shankar left for Kailash for his summer stay in presence of a limited number of devotees. On 18 May, the doors of Rudranath Dham covered in Panch Kedar located in the Velvet Bugyalas (Himalayan Pasteur Land) of the Himalayas will be opened at Brahmamuhurta.

The fourth Kedar Rudranath Utsav Doli, adorned with ornaments and flowers, left with traditional instruments. Till last years, a large number of devotees have been going with Utsav Doli, but this time due to the Kovid 19 epidemic which has emerged as a global disaster, only 20 people have been allowed to go with Utsav Doli. During this time, the devotees going with Doli were also seen fully following the social distancing with the mask. The first encampment of Utsav Doli will be in Panar to night. The next day, Doli will leave for Rudranath dham. The temple of Lord Rudranath will be opened on May 18 at Brahmuhurta.