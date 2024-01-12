    Menu
    Lord Ram Posters Removed From Muslim Man's Shop In Dehradun

    Inam Ansari
    January12/ 2024
    Dehradun: A group of people allegedly barged into a shop run by a Muslim man in Dehradun and removed posters with images of Lord Ram, police said on Friday.
    Earlier this week, the group led by Radha Dhoni who objected to the display of the posters, forcibly entered the shop saying that the man no right to display the posters of Hindu deities as he is a Muslim. A video of the incident also surfaced on social media in which the woman was seen threatening the shopkeeper and removing the posters.
    According to locals, the shop, located near the ISBT, is owned by a Hindu and was being run by a Muslim man. The owner had also asked the shopkeeper not to change anything inside it. On Thursday, a case under the Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (public mischief) was registered at Patel Nagar police station against Dhoni and her associates, SHO Kamal Lunthi said. —PTI

