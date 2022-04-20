Lord Ram-Janaki Vivah Panchami: Yogi To Visit Janakpur In Nepal On Dec 12

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit Janakpur (Nepal) on the occasion of Lord Ram and Mata Janaki Vivah Panchami on December 12, official sources said here.

During a talk with a seven-member delegation of Nepal media at his official residence on Sunday night, the CM said that the Ayodhya-Janakpur direct bus service had been initiated, adding that PM Modi had provided a new dimension to Indo-Nepal relations.

He said that the relationship between the two nations will be strengthened by Ram-Janaki Marg, while adding that a new journey of development would start from Ayodhya-Janakpur Dhaam Seva and the Ram-Janaki Marg.

The Chief Minister said that cultural and spiritual relations of the two nations belonged to the ancient times which would further be strengthened in the future. He said that Ram-Janaki route and the bus service will enable the devotees to travel the distance between Ayodhya Dhaam, birthplace of Lord Ram and Janakpur Dhaam, birth place of Mata Janaki, in a simple and comfortable manner.

Considering the religious and historical significance of Ayodhya and Janakpur Dhaam, both the nations have utmost respect and honour for both the places. 'These places symbolise our inheritance. Ayodhya-Janakpur and Kathmandu-Kashi have an unbreakable bond on the lines of the relationship between King Dashrath and King Janak.'

The CM further said that a grand and divine 'Deepotsava' was being organised in Ayodhya since the past two years, adding that several schemes had also been initiated for the beautification of the city. Referring to his visit to the Deepotsava with South Korean First Lady Kim-Jung Suuk with a huge delegation on November 6, the CM said that the event had garnered international recognition.

Expressing gratitude towards the CM, the delegation said that the relations between India and Nepal dated to the ancient centuries, adding that the efforts by the state government will further strengthen the relations between the two nations.

Anil Mishra, Ishwar Chandra Jha, Virendra Raman, Nityanand Mandal, Santosh Singh, Puran Gupta and Brijesh Yadav were also present in the media delegation.

Additional Chief Secretary (Information and Tourism) Avnish Kumar Awasthi, Information Director Shishir and Director of Ayodhya Research Institute YP Singh were also present on the occasion. UNI