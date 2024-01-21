Lord Ram is our culture and pride: Ramyan star Arun Govil

Renowned 'Ramayan' actor Arun Govil reflects on the cultural significance of Lord Ram, expressing pride in attending the historic Ayodhya temple ceremony. Despite challenges, his portrayal continues to earn unmatched respect.

Ayodhya: Renowned actor Arun Govil, who gained fame for playing the role of Lord Ram, in the TV series 'Ramayan' shares his excitement about the historic consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. In an interview with PTI, the 66 year old actor emphasizes how Lord Ram plays a role in shaping Indias culture and national identity.



According to Govil Lord Ram represents our pride, culture and self respect. He embodies qualities such as courage, seriousness, wisdom and respect for elders that are deeply ingrained in our culture.



When reminiscing about his journey as Lord Ram on the show Govil reveals that he initially faced rejection for the role but eventually found his way back, to it. The immense love and respect he received from audiences made him realize that no other character could have brought him admiration and regard.



While 'Ramayan' earned him praise and admiration it also resulted in a decrease, in opportunities for roles in genres. This presented a challenge for filmmakers who struggled to envision him in characters. His recent film, "695 " which revolves around the Ram temple movement was released in theaters on Friday.



Prem Sagar, the person for the effects in Ramanand Sagars 'Ramayan' considers the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple as a momentous event. Although he hasn't received an invitation Prem Sagar expresses his intention to visit the temple on emphasizing the connection he feels with Lord Ram.



Reflecting on the creation of 'Ramayan' Prem Sagar attributes its success to what he believes was intervention. He shares the story of how this project came to fruition despite facing challenges along the way. Ramanand Sagars decision to delve into television after being introduced to color TV during the filming of 'Charas in 1976 proved to be a turning point.



As anticipation builds for the ceremony at the Ram temple Arun Govil and others associated with 'Ramayan' continue to hold Lord Ram in esteem acknowledging his lasting impact, on Indian culture and spirituality.