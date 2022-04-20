Lord Ram Idol To Be Shifted In Navratri

Ayodhya: The idol of Ram Lalla at the makeshift Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya will be shifted to a fibre structure during Navaratri, which will begin on March 25 and conclude with Ram Navami on April 2.

The final date on which the idols will be shifted is yet to be decided.

According to Ram temple trust member Mahant Dinendra Das, the dates for shifting of idols would be finalised at the meeting of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust to be held next month.

The idols are likely to be shifted to a special bullet proof structure in the nearby Manas Bhawan.

This will be done to enable construction of the grand Ram temple at the Janmabhoomi site.

The idols of Ram Lalla were first placed during the intervening night of December 22-23, 1949. After 43 years, the idols were removed when the disputed structure was demolished and placed at a safe location for 24 hours before being put in the makeshift temple.

Now, 28 years later, the idols will again be shifted, though temporarily, from the makeshift structure in Ayodhya when construction of temple begins.

Meanwhile, sources said that a 12 feet tall boundary wall would be constructed around the temple site for security reasons and view-cutters would be set up to obstruct the construction view from nearby double-storied houses. --IANS