Lord Ram Idol To Be Inaugurated In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is all set to inaugurate the much awaited idol of Lord Ram here during the Diwali festival.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be inaugurating the 107 meter high idol. The total height of the idol would be 151 meters as it would be put on a 44 meter high platform on the banks of the river Saryu.

Officials said here on Thursday that the actual place of the idol is yet to be decided but it would not be so far away from the Saryu river. The idol would be made of bronze and a sculpture artist from Noida would create it.

The government has also planned to construct a museum near the idol which will have an art gallery and an auditorium. The museum and the art gallery will have the entire life of Lord Ram while the auditorium will facilitate the presentation of the Ramleela by different organisations in the country. Besides, there also is a proposal to set up a laser show in the auditorium. UNI