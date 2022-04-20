Lord Ram's Statue Should Be Taller Than Statue Of Unity, Says Azam Khan

Rampur: With Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath likely to announce a 151-metre tall Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Saturday welcomed the idea.

Talking to ANI, Mr Khan asserted that Lord Ram's statue, which is likely to be built near the Sarayu river in the temple town should be constructed taller than the recently-inaugurated 182-meter Sardar Vallabhai Patel's statue. He said, "Why did this thought not occur at the time of building the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel? Why would anybody oppose (the building of Lord Ram's statue)? I would want an even taller statue of Lord Ram in Rampur."

The announcement in this regard will be made during the Diwali festivities to be organised the next week when Yogi Adityanath will be in Ayodhya. Several Hindu organisations and activists in Ayodhya have reportedly been pressing for the construction of a statue of Lord Ram similar to that of Statue of Unity.

Located on Sadhu-Bet Island in Gujarat's Narmada district, the 182-metre tall Statue of Unity occupies over 20,000 square metres and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake.

The statue was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel - the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India.